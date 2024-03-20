Findlay City Employees Recognized For Years Of Service

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay honored 50 employees at a luncheon on March 19, 2024, for their years of service with the City for year ending 2023. The following individuals were recognized:

5 Years: Beth Baker, Fire Department; Levi Bishop, Water Pollution Control Center; Travis Bohn, Fire Department; Garrett Cornette, Street Department; Steven Curlis, Fire Department; Jake Kelley, Traffic Lights; Jason Mattox, Fire Department; Amanda Miller, Municipal Court; Kasey Schroeder, Police Department; Kristen Warren, Recreation Department; Brooke Weininger, Engineering Department; Brad Woodruff, Street Department

10 Years: Joel Borer, Water Pollution Control Center; Jeremy Carter, Water Treatment Plant; Kevin Cieplowski, Police Department; Michael Cooley, Police Department; Jordan Cramer, Police Department; Rory Ferguson, Fire Department; RJ Gonzalez, Fire Department; Kathy Hassan, Municipal Court; Mitch Heacock, Engineering Department; Donavan Hill, Fire Department; Phil Hindall, Fire Department; Cuyler McKitrick, Street Department; Matt Morgan, Fire Department; Todd Muntz, Street Department; Jason Ruhlen, Water Distribution; Grant Russel, City Council; Nick Scoles, Fire Department; Rich VanAtta, Fire Department

15 Years: John Biggs, Police Dispatch; Deidre Ramthun, Zoning Department; Brian Smith, Fire Department; Carol Toupalik, Utility Billing; Stephanie Whitted, Police Department

20 Years: Leon Caudill, Cemetery Department; Seth Cole, Water Pollution Control Center; Tim Couch, Water Treatment Plant; Dana Cramer, Storm Water Maintenance Department; Mike Gallaher, Recreation Department; Chad Weaver, Fire Department

25 Years: Ann Fenimore, Utility Billing; Bryan Miller, Water Distribution; Chris Musson, Street Department; Jeff Rampe, Fire Department; Eddie Walters, Police Department

30 Years: Greg Craven, Engineering Department; Dan Gonzalez, Sewer Maintenance Department

35 Years: Gary Dick, Street Department; Mike Stillberger, Sewer Maintenance Department.