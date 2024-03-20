Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Findlay City Employees Recognized For Years Of Service

Local News

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay honored 50 employees at a luncheon on March 19, 2024, for their years of service with the City for year ending 2023. The following individuals were recognized:

5 Years: Beth Baker, Fire Department; Levi Bishop, Water Pollution Control Center; Travis Bohn, Fire Department; Garrett Cornette, Street Department; Steven Curlis, Fire Department; Jake Kelley, Traffic Lights; Jason Mattox, Fire Department; Amanda Miller, Municipal Court; Kasey Schroeder, Police Department; Kristen Warren, Recreation Department; Brooke Weininger, Engineering Department; Brad Woodruff, Street Department

10 Years: Joel Borer, Water Pollution Control Center; Jeremy Carter, Water Treatment Plant; Kevin Cieplowski, Police Department; Michael Cooley, Police Department; Jordan Cramer, Police Department; Rory Ferguson, Fire Department; RJ Gonzalez, Fire Department; Kathy Hassan, Municipal Court; Mitch Heacock, Engineering Department; Donavan Hill, Fire Department; Phil Hindall, Fire Department; Cuyler McKitrick, Street Department; Matt Morgan, Fire Department; Todd Muntz, Street Department; Jason Ruhlen, Water Distribution; Grant Russel, City Council; Nick Scoles, Fire Department; Rich VanAtta, Fire Department

15 Years: John Biggs, Police Dispatch; Deidre Ramthun, Zoning Department; Brian Smith, Fire Department; Carol Toupalik, Utility Billing; Stephanie Whitted, Police Department

20 Years: Leon Caudill, Cemetery Department; Seth Cole, Water Pollution Control Center; Tim Couch, Water Treatment Plant; Dana Cramer, Storm Water Maintenance Department; Mike Gallaher, Recreation Department; Chad Weaver, Fire Department

25 Years: Ann Fenimore, Utility Billing; Bryan Miller, Water Distribution; Chris Musson, Street Department; Jeff Rampe, Fire Department; Eddie Walters, Police Department

30 Years: Greg Craven, Engineering Department; Dan Gonzalez, Sewer Maintenance Department

35 Years: Gary Dick, Street Department; Mike Stillberger, Sewer Maintenance Department.

 