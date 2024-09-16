Findlay City Schools 2024 Ohio School Report Card

(From Findlay City Schools)

Findlay City Schools is pleased to share its overall rating of 4 stars on the 2024 Ohio School Report Card, reflecting continued progress and a strong commitment to academic excellence, while acknowledging areas where improvement is needed. A 4-star rating means that a district exceeded state standards, and Findlay CIty Schools continues to demonstrate significant strengths across many categories.

The district exceeded state standards in the category of Progress for the second consecutive year, and also maintained its 5-star rating in the category of Gap Closing. These ratings reflect the ongoing improvements in student growth and efforts to reduce educational disparities. Achieving and sustaining this top rating in Gap Closing reflects the district’s commitment to equity and inclusion for all students.

The district maintained its rating and met state standards in the category of Achievement, with notable improvement in Performance Index, which reflects the continued effort of students and staff in raising overall academic performance.

The district sustained its strong performance with a 4-star rating in the category of Graduation, affirming that Findlay’s students are successfully completing their high school education and preparing for their next steps in life.

While receiving an overall 4-star rating and exceeding state standards is a remarkable achievement, the district acknowledges the slight drop from 4.5 stars in 2023. This drop can be attributed to a decline in the category of Early Literacy performance, which fell from 4 stars in 2023 to 3 stars this year. While 3 stars still meets state standards, it is necessary for the district to take proactive steps to address early reading proficiency and ensure that young learners receive the support they need to succeed.

“Our educators at Findlay City Schools collaborate intentionally and use engaging instructional practices to drive our continued progress toward academic excellence for all students,” Katie Abbott, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning.

Superintendent, Dr. Andy Hatton, expressed optimism about the report card results, stating, “While we celebrate the many areas of strength in this year’s report card, we also recognize the importance of addressing the challenges we face, especially in Early Literacy. We remain committed to working with our dedicated staff, students, and community to ensure that Findlay City Schools continues to provide high-quality education for every student.”

Findlay City Schools is committed to ongoing improvement and will continue to focus on strategies to enhance student achievement and growth. The district extends its gratitude to all teachers, staff, students, parents, and community partners for their contributions to this year’s success.