Findlay City Schools Adjusting Its Hybrid Learning Model

Findlay City Schools is modifying its hybrid learning model to four days a week in-person learning from the current two days.

The 4-day per week schedule will have students reporting to school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will be a remote day.

The Trojan Academy will still be available for parents who prefer a fully remote option, and around 20 percent of students are utilizing it.

Superintendent Troy Roth says six feet of social distancing cannot be guaranteed under the new schedule but says the board of education was comfortable with that tradeoff to get students back in front of their teachers more.

He says as the school year progresses the learning model may fluctuate based on the COVID conditions in the county.

Hancock County has been at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map for several weeks.

The school district began the school year in a hybrid model that placed students in two groups with one group attending school on Monday and Tuesday and the other on Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being a remote day.

The new 4-day per week schedule will begin October 26th for Kindergarten through 5th grade and on November 2nd for 6th through 12th grades.

