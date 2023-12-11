Findlay City Schools Among Districts To Receive Threats

The Findlay Police Department says it was contacted by Findlay City Schools security on Sunday that several school administrators received an email containing threats.

The police department says multiple Ohio school districts, including Findlay City Schools, received emailed threats on Sunday.

Findlay City Schools immediately reported the threats to the Findlay Police Department.

The police department says state and federal law enforcement have investigated, and according to assessments from the Ohio Homeland Security/Terrorism Analysis Unit and the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center, the emails appear to be part of a swatting campaign or hoaxes, with no credible threat detected.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, all FCS school buildings were walked through, searched, and cleared by the Findlay Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, in the coming days the Findlay Police Department will provide increased security measures and closely monitor all buildings.

Additionally, given the recent increase in successful phishing emails and ransomware attacks across the state of Ohio within the last week, software systems are being closely monitored.

Findlay City Schools will maintain continued collaboration with law enforcement and the learning day will operate as usual on Monday morning.

The police department and school district say the public can be assured that the safety and well-being of students and staff are their top priorities.