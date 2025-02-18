Findlay City Schools ‘Big Shake’ Competition

Findlay City Schools says it’s proud of its long-standing ‘Big Shake’ tradition.

The program helps students learn how to make a good first impression, by making eye contact, having a good handshake, and being able to carry on a conversation.

After many years at just Bigelow Hill, the school district celebrated last year as the first year that every Findlay City Schools Intermediate building participated.

There are several rounds to the ‘Big Shake’.

The first round is a rapid-fire handshake and conversation, and each subsequent round becomes more difficult and involved.

The winning student at each building receives a $1000 scholarship from Chick-fil-A.

“We can’t complete this incredible challenge without the immense community support! Hancock Leadership has spent a morning participating the last few years, many influential community members participate each year, and overall, this is an “all hands on deck” opportunity for our city,” the school district said.

Round 1 of the ‘Big Shake’ begins the first week of March.