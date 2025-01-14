Findlay City Schools BOE Announces $6 Million In Budget Cuts

(From Findlay City Schools)

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education has announced $6 million in budget cuts, following the failed levy attempt in November 2024. The reductions, which will take effect for the 2025-2026 school year, represent a pivotal moment for the district and the community.

Ohio’s school funding system requires districts to maintain financial stability, leaving the Board no choice but to make painful decisions to balance the budget. These cuts, affecting over 150 staff positions and all areas of district operations, will have a far-reaching impact on the quality of education and services provided to Findlay students.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our district and community,” said newly-elected Board President Matt Cooper. “We have worked tirelessly to protect our classrooms, but these reductions are unavoidable without additional funding. There is no sugar-coating it, these cuts will be deeply felt by our students, staff, and families.”

The reductions include:

Proposed Reductions Estimated Savings

Administrators (6 positions) $799,000

Teachers (43 positions + positions reduced through attrition) $3,578,300

Support Staff (23 positions) $820,800

Eliminate high school busing

Increase walking distance to two miles

Supplemental Positions (92 positions) $307,200

Middle School & High School Pay-to-Participate For Extracurriculars $340,000

Programming & Instructional Resources $170,300

Extended Work Days $75,000

TOTAL $6,090,600

In the same meeting, the Board passed a resolution to place a 1% Earned Income Tax levy on the May 6, 2025 ballot. If approved, this levy would generate operational funding required to prevent the next round of devastating cuts.

“We’re at a crossroads,” said Board Vice President Laura Eier. “With no new funding in 20 years, our community faces two clear choices: fund our schools to maintain the quality of education we desire, or accept further reductions to what Findlay City Schools has historically been able to provide its students. This is up to our community. We hope that all Findlay residents will weigh in on this important community decision on May 6.”

Findlay City Schools is committed to working transparently with the community throughout this process. Regular updates will be shared via the upcoming board discussions and the district’s website and social media pages.