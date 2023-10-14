Findlay City Schools Bus Involved In Crash

A Findlay City Schools bus was involved in a crash on Friday night.

The crash, between the bus and a pickup truck, occurred in the area of Interstate 75 and Trenton Avenue in Findlay.

The school bus ended up in the southbound lanes of I-75 pointing northbound.

The front of the bus appeared to have sustained significant damage.

WTOL-11 is reporting that there were some minor injuries.

Findlay City Schools, in the Facebook post below, said all students who were on the bus were safe.

The crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

(picture courtesy of WTOL-11)