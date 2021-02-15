Findlay City Schools Closed Tuesday
Findlay City Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 16th due to the winter storm hitting the area.
There will be no remote learning.
It will be a calamity day.
Happy sledding kids.
Hancock County was placed under a Level 2 Road Alert on Monday night.
— Findlay High School (@FindlayHS) February 16, 2021