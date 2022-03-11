Findlay City Schools Drops COVID Dashboard From Website

Findlay City Schools has removed the COVID dashboard from its website as cases continue to decline.

Superintendent Troy Roth sent parents a letter informing them that, per the Ohio Department of Health, schools are no longer required to:

– Maintain a COVID-19 reporting system for parents to report positive COVID-19 cases.

– Have a designated COVID-19 coordinator for the district.

– Notify parents of positive COVID-19 cases among staff, students, or coaches

The letter also stated that, effective Friday, the COVID dashboard will be removed from the Findlay City Schools website.

COVID cases continued to decline in the latest data reported by Hancock Public Health on Friday.