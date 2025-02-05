Findlay City Schools Holding Town Hall On District’s Finances

(From Findlay City Schools)

The Findlay City Schools Superintendent, Treasurer, and Board of Education invite all community members to attend the district’s Town Hall, held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Glenwood Middle School at 6:00 p.m.

Community members in attendance will be able to submit questions throughout the event to be answered by the panel of school officials.

Findlay City Schools plans to continue holding these gatherings, each with a topic of focus, as a way to keep communication flowing with residents.

The topic for February’s Town Hall is District Finances.

WFIN – In January, The Findlay City Schools Board of Education announced $6 million in budget cuts, following the failed levy attempt in November 2024.