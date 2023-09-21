The Findlay City Schools Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday.

The Homecoming Parade will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday along South Main Street, from Lincoln Street to Stadium Drive, ending at Donnell Stadium where the King and Queen will be crowned ahead of the football game against Springfield.

The Homecoming Dance will be Saturday night at the high school.

The Findlay High School Homecoming Court is listed and pictured below.

Top Row (L-R): Matthew Guthrie, Will Cordonnier, Baret Helms, Jeremiah Spiceland, Jackson Zinna.

Seated (L-R): Lauren Gayhart, Corinne Seager, Molly Crates, Adelyn Metzger, Jenna Moyer.