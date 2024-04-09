Findlay City Schools Honored With ‘Momentum Award’ By State

(From Findlay City Schools)

Findlay City Schools is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Momentum Award by the state of Ohio for the remarkable progress and growth achieved during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Momentum Award, presented by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, recognizes school districts and buildings that exhibit exceptional improvement in academic achievement, while also demonstrating consistent growth.

In addition to receiving the Momentum Award as a district, both Glenwood Middle School and Findlay High School have earned the building-level Momentum Award.

To qualify for this recognition, districts or buildings must have enhanced their Performance Index by 3 or more points from the 2021-2022 report card to the 2022-2023 report card, and attained a Value-Added progress rating of 4 or more stars.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because of the current momentum in Findlay City Schools to elevate our academic excellence,” said Katie Abbott, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning.

Dr. Andy Hatton, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools, shared, “Results like this are possible because of the synergy and collective effort of our amazing staff. We have a great team in Findlay City Schools, deeply committed to the academic growth and achievement of each and every student. While this is certainly a moment to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff, we will continue to strive for excellence and finish this year strong.”

This achievement reflects the continued hard work and dedication of students, educators, staff, and community partners.