Findlay City Schools Launches New Website

Findlay City Schools has a new district website.

Communications Director Kelly Cheney says the new website makes it quicker and easier for people to access information.

She says news and announcements will be updated on the website as will important alerts.

Kelly says the website supports features for mass communications directly to families in the form of test messages and e-mails.

She says the district will continue to add content over the summer so it’ll be full of information by the beginning of the school year.

A new mobile app will also be launching soon.

Click here to check out the new website, and more information is below as well.