Findlay City Schools New Teacher Orientation Day

Findlay City Schools welcomed 45 new teachers to the district on Tuesday during New Trojan Orientation.

New staff members received a warm Trojan welcome and information on goals and expectations.

“We are excited to welcome our new team members to Findlay City Schools!” said Katie Abbott, Director of Whole Child and Secondary Instruction.

“New Trojan Orientation provides an opportunity for our new staff members to learn our processes and procedures to ensure academic excellence, diverse opportunities, and true belonging for all of our students. The information presented will help prepare educators to meet the needs of all the students while ensuring a smooth transition to the Findlay City Schools team.”

Findlay City Schools utilized feedback from teachers hired in the past few years to plan the sessions and activities.

Organizers wanted to ensure new hires receive the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in their classroom and the district.

WTOL-11 spoke with instructional coach Courtney Elbin.

One of the most significant benefits of the day is that it fosters belonging and connectedness with their team members.

The group got the chance to gain knowledge from administrators within the district and learn about the district’s strategic plan and its goals and objectives.

The group even boarded a Findlay City Schools bus to tour the district and familiarize themselves with the city while playing Trojan Trivia.

The first day for Findlay City Schools is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(above pic courtesy of Findlay City Schools)