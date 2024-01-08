Findlay City Schools Upcoming Scheduled Days Off

Findlay City Schools is reminding students and parents about a couple of upcoming days off for students.

The school district says there will be no school on Friday, January 12th and Monday, January 15th.

Friday, January 12th is a staff in-service day and Monday, January 15th is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

See the full school district calendar by clicking here.

We could be getting some winter weather this week, and you can click here for school closings and delays, and here for the latest weather forecast and road alerts.