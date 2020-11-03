Findlay City Schools Operating Levy Fails

Voters once again rejected a Findlay City Schools operating levy on Tuesday.

This is the third levy defeat this year, following a defeat in the primary in April and in a special election in August.

In the unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections, this latest levy failed by a vote of 10,358 against it to 8,337 for it.

The levy that the school district put before voters on Tuesday was a 3.9 mill levy, which was a reduction from the 5.9 mill levy that failed twice.

The 3.9 mill levy would have cost taxpayers significantly less than the 5.9 mill levy.

The school district says the 3.9 mill levy would have cost a homeowner $136.50 annually for each $100,000 of home value.

Superintendent Troy Roth had said, since the millage was lower, that even if the 3.9 mill levy would have passed, the district still would have had to make cuts to personnel and in other areas.

