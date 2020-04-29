Findlay City Schools Operating Levy Fails

The operating levy that Findlay City Schools put before voters in the Tuesday primary was unsuccessful.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show the levy failing by a vote of 4,438 to 3,979, or 52 percent against and 46 percent for it.

The school district said the five-year 5.9 mill levy would have generated about $5 million annually.

The levy would have cost a homeowner $206.50 for each $100,000 of home value.

Thats a little more than $17 a month that would be added to your school taxes.

The school district previously said that it could face a $12 million deficit by 2024 without additional operating money.

The district had said that if the levy failed it would have to cut electives and consider reducing staff.

