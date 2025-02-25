Findlay City Schools Preschool Application Open

(From Findlay City Schools)

What better way to celebrate the opening of the Findlay City Schools Preschool application today than with a “stick-tapping”serenade at last night’s Board of Education meeting?

Our 5-Star FCS Preschool not only meets but exceeds state standards for health, safety, and educational quality. We are thrilled to offer this level of excellence to our community.

We also heard from Donnell PTO for our District Support Organization Spotlight about why they choose to continue supporting our staff and students through incredible fundraisers and events, and had an incredible update from our FHS Dean of Students and Assistant Principal about the moves they’re making in restorative practices that are truly impacting every corner of FHS.

We are lucky to be here.