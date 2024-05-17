Findlay City Schools Preschool Earns 5-Star Rating

(From Findlay City Schools)

Findlay City Schools is thrilled to announce Findlay City Schools Preschool’s attainment of a prestigious 5-Star Step Up To Quality rating. This achievement reaffirms Findlay City Schools Preschool’s unwavering dedication to excellence.

Step Up To Quality, Ohio’s five-star quality rating and improvement system for early learning and education programs, sets the standard for excellence in the field. With its comprehensive evaluation criteria spanning learning and development, administrative standards, staff qualifications, and family and community partnerships, achieving a 5-star rating is a testament to Findlay City Schools Preschool’s commitment to excellence in early childhood education.

In compliance with Ohio’s stringent preschool licensing requirements mandated by the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, Findlay City Schools Preschool not only meets but exceeds state standards for health, safety, and educational quality. This rigorous licensing process ensures that the school provides a nurturing, secure, and enriching environment conducive to the holistic development of every child entrusted to its care.

“Becoming a 5-Star school is a collaborative building and district-wide effort. From custodians, to teachers, paraprofessionals, therapists, school psychologists, and administrators, the whole team comes together to make sure we are providing above-quality programming for our students,” said FCS Preschool principal Jackie Nelson.

“We want to be the very best for our Tiny Trojans and their families.”

Findlay City Schools Preschool goes above and beyond to ensure that its programs adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety.