Findlay City Schools Readies For Three-Week Closure

Findlay City Schools says Friday, March 13th will be a staff professional development day in preparation for the state-mandated three-week school closure.

No students will be in attendance on Friday.

And then Monday, March 16th begins the three-week closure of K-12 schools that the governor ordered on Thursday to lessen the spread of coronavirus.

The district says teachers will be working to be prepared in the event that they have to proceed with remote learning.

The district says, effective Friday, March 13th, they’ll be operating under the following guidelines:

-All field trips at this point are suspended for an indefinite period of time. Out of district travel will occur only with permission by the superintendent or designee.

-All after school indoor and weekend activities are suspended for an indefinite period of time.

-March 13, 2020 will be a staff training day to prepare for the possibility of moving to a remote educational delivery model. (Previously referred to as blizzard bags). The training day agenda

for teachers will be directed by the building principals. Employees will report to work — students will not be in session.

-Parents should begin to prepare for the possibility of childcare solutions.

-During school hours on Friday, buildings will be open to any students needing to gather essentials for remote learning.

-Students should not report to school on Friday, March 13th. (Unless picking up personal items)

-Students should not report on Monday, March 16th and then for a three week period.

Superintendent Ed Kurt says Findlay City Schools appreciates the continued support and understanding as they deal with a situation that truly is unprecedented and continues to evolve.

He says the district will continue to work with Hancock Public Health and take the appropriate steps necessary to protect students, staff, and school community.