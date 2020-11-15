Findlay City Schools Reverting To 2-Day Per Week Schedule

Findlay City Schools on Monday will be returning to the 2-day per week schedule it began the school year under.

Under this hybrid model, students are placed in two groups with one group attending school on Monday and Tuesday and the other on Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being a remote day.

The school district says this 50 percent reduced capacity hybrid model alternates between in-person learning and remote/online learning to keep class sizes smaller.

The school district is making the change back to this hybrid model because of Hancock County’s recent bump up to the ‘red’ level on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

The district recently went to a 4-day per week schedule; on October 26th for Kindergarten through 5th grade and on November 2nd for 6th through 12th grades, but made clear that the schedule could change based on the COVID situation in the county.

The 2-day per week schedule will begin on Monday.

Group A will be last Names A-K and will report to school on Monday and Tuesday

Group B will be last Names L-Z and will report to school on Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, the district’s Trojan Academy is still available for parents who prefer an online, remote option for their kids.

The school district says it hopes to be able to return to all in-person learning in the near future.

That will depend on the state of the pandemic and guidance the district receives from Hancock Public Health and the state.