Findlay City Schools Seeking Substitutes For Upcoming School Year

Findlay City Schools is in need of substitutes for the upcoming school year.

“We have a huge need for substitutes at Findlay City Schools just like every other school district right now,” said Communications Director Kelly Cheney.

Kelly says that when most people hear “substitute” they think classroom teaching, but she says the school district is seeking quality subs for every aspect of their operations.

“We need facilities substitutes, we need food service, office staff, transportation. Obviously, we have classroom needs but it’s not just that if that’s not your area of expertise or enjoyment.”

Kelly hopes they see as many people as possible join their Trojan Country team as a substitute for the upcoming school year.

Get more details on becoming a substitute for Findlay City Schools and other job opportunities by clicking here.