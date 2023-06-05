Findlay City Schools Summer Lunch Program Underway

The Findlay City Schools Summer Lunch Program is underway.

It began on June 5th and will go until August 10th.

Free lunches will be available for kids from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Glenwood Middle School on Monday through Thursday, and at Journey at Christ Church on Wednesdays.

Meals are to be eaten on site with activities provided as they enjoy their lunch.

It will not be available on June 19 or July 3rd and 4th.

