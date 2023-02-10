Findlay City Schools Superintendent Finalists Announced

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education has named the three finalists for the position of superintendent.

The finalists are:

Dr. Ted Haselman, Superintendent, Pike-Delta-York Local School District and adjunct professor for the University of Findlay.

Mr. Andy Hatton, Associate Superintendent of Learning & Leadership, Upper Arlington Schools.

Ms. Maura Horgan, Assistant Superintendent, Newark City Schools.

On Monday, each finalist will go through the final interview process with the school district.

The new superintendent will then be announced at the February 27 Board of Education meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Krista Crates-Miller was named Interim Superintendent when Troy Roth left the position in the summer of 2022.