Findlay City Schools Teacher Wins Nationwide Contest

Findlay City Schools has announced that preschool teacher Alyson Geise was selected as the winner of a nationwide “Blippi in my Classroom” contest.

Ms. Geise won the opportunity to record an episode with Blippi alongside eight of her lucky students.

Blippi has millions of viewers worldwide for his high-quality and free educational videos, with episodes receiving 500,000 views within days.

Blippi’s engaging and informative content has become a valuable resource for parents and educators alike, supporting early childhood education in a fun and interactive way.

Alyson Geise, whose passion for teaching and commitment to fostering growth is evident in her classroom, expressed her excitement about the experience, saying, “It was amazing to see and be involved in the whole planning process, and I’m so thankful I got to make this memory together with my students!”

The episode will air in the coming months.