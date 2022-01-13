UPDATE: Findlay City Schools and St. Michael to Cancel Classes

Troy Roth, Findlay City Schools Superintendent, has sent a letter out to the FCS community cancelling classes for Friday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 18. In the letter, Roth states staffing shortages and student absenteeism. Monday, January 17 is a scheduled day off for students and staff to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes will resume on Wednesday, January 19. St. Michael the Archangel School will also follow this schedule.

The letter goes on to say the buildings will be closed to thoroughly sanitize. Information is also provided regarding guidance for COVID protocols.

Letter can be read below.