Findlay City Schools Two-Hour Early Release Day Scheduled

(From Findlay City Schools)

Please mark your calendars for our final scheduled two-hour early release on Friday, March 14th, so teachers can complete end-of-quarter tasks!

Buildings will run a normal dismissal routine, but it will be two hours earlier than normal.

If you submitted back-to-school forms via Final Forms with unique early release transportation for your child, those plans will be followed.

Otherwise, please plan for students to be transported home like any normal day.