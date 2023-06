The Findlay Civic Concert Band’s ‘Salute to America’ concert will be held on Wednesday.

The concert will be at the Riverside Park Bandshell at 7 p.m.

The concert can be heard on WFIN at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Findlay Civic Concert Band is Findlay’s community concert band and all members are from Findlay.

Click here for more details on the band.

(picture courtesy of the Findlay Civic Concert Band)