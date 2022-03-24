Findlay Companies Helping With Ukraine Relief Efforts

Some local companies are doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine and are inviting you to join their effort.

Buffalo Trading Company and Buffalo Cartridge through Project Help Now are gathering goods and monetary donations for a relief effort for the people of Ukraine.

Ken Cooper with Buffalo Trading Company says there are a variety of ways to help.

“You can donate items, you can set your business up to be a drop point for other people to drop off items, you can host or participate in packing parties to get the supplies ready to go over there,” Ken told WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

He says they have a system in place that quickly gets the relief to the people who need it.

“We are absolutely contributing to saving lives over there and we feel blessed to be in this spot bringing the opportunity to the community.”

Other additional businesses have joined in, including City Uniforms and Linen.

Get more on the relief effort by clicking here, and listen to Chris Oaks’ full interview with Ken Cooper and John Larbus by clicking here.