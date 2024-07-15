Findlay Company Helping U.S. Get Caught Up In Electronic Warfare Spectrum

A Veteran-owned company held a ribbon-cutting for a new lab at its facility in Findlay.

Airborne Outfitters provides the U.S. Government and partner nations with a comprehensive range of products and services.

Their website says their mission is “providing today’s warfighter with the gear and equipment to win tomorrow’s war.”

President and CEO Jason B. Evatt, Lt Col, USAF (Ret) spent 26 years in the Air Force and retired as an intelligence officer from Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Evatt says the U.S. is playing catch-up in electronic warfare because the country has been focused for decades on places like Afghanistan and Iraq which aren’t very EW (electronic warfare) heavy whereas countries like China, Russia and North Korea are.

One thing they’re working on is improving capabilities in combat search and rescue, specifically things that work in a GPS-denied environment.

The new lab they held the ribbon-cutting for is called an anechoic chamber which provides a zero noise environment to allow them to do antenna characterization.

“We’re trying to lead the charge in 21st century electronic warfare and put our troops in the best position possible to enable that.”