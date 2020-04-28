Findlay Company Now Making Masks, Respirators

A Findlay manufacturer has switched gears because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GVS Filtration is generally a fuel filter manufacturing plant for the automotive industry but now they’re making N99 masks and respirators.

Operations Manager Brad Butler says their parent company in Italy makes masks and respirators and now they’ve started up some lines in Findlay.

Butler says his engineering team has been great working seven days a week designing and working with the Italian team to get the lines up and running.

He points out that as they’re making masks they’re wearing masks and taking other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

He says once they reach full capacity with the masks line and if automotive comes back to where it was before the pandemic they could be adding up to 60 jobs at the Findlay plant.