Findlay Company Wins Contract To Produce N99 Masks

A Findlay manufacturer expects to double its workforce after landing a contract to make N99 masks for the U.S. Government.

Brad Butler is operations manager for GVS Filtration.

“We were roughly a couple hundred people within the organization making automotive filters and now we’re ramping up to over 400 people doing both automotive and the health and safety masks.”

Butler says they won a $23 million contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to supply them with N99 masks that they starting producing over the last few months.

GVS Filtration is generally a fuel filter manufacturing plant for the automotive industry but they switched gears because of the pandemic and are now making N99 masks and respirators.