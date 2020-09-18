Findlay Convenience Store Robbed

The Findlay Police Department is investigating after a Circle K was robbed early Friday.

Police say a man entered the convenience store at 2727 North Main Street at around 2:10 Friday morning.

After a few minutes in the store, police say he ordered the clerk to open the register and give him the money from it.

The clerk complied and then the suspect ordered the clerk to the back of the store before leaving in an unknown direction.

The clerk was not injured and no weapon was used in the robbery.

Responding police officers checked the area but he was not located.

The suspect is described as an hispanic man, standing about six feet two inches with a stocky build and likely in his late 30s or early 40s.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, khaki shorts, a black baseball hat and a black face mask with white lettering.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery can call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.