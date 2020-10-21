Findlay Convenience Store Robbed

A man robbed the West Side Carryout in Findlay.

Police say the man entered the store at 1132 Logan Avenue at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday and selected a couple of items and walked to the counter.

That’s when police say the man gave the clerk a note demanding the money from the register.

The note also implied the suspect had a gun, although no gun was seen.

The cashier cooperated and handed over the money from the register.

The suspect then left the store on foot heading westbound.

It’s unclear if he fled on foot or got into a nearby vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, standing about five feet ten inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

He was wearing a gray and white striped neck gaiter, brown leather jacket, blue jeans, brown stocking cap and brown boots.

Officers searched the area with a K9 but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact police at 419-424-7150.