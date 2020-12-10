Findlay Convenience Store Robbed At Gunpoint

A clerk told police the suspect waved a gun in her face as he robbed her convenience store in Findlay.

It happened at Som Carry Out at 825 North Main Street at around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect went to pay for a drink and asked for four packs of cigarettes.

The clerk asked if he needed anything else and that’s when he instructed the clerk to give him all the money in the cash register.

The clerk said, when she didn’t comply immediately, the suspect pulled a gun and began waving it.

The clerk gave the suspect the money and he fled southbound from the store.

Officers checked the area with a K9 but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing about five feet five to five feet seven inches tall.

The surveillance photo below of the suspect is posted inside the store.

Anyone with information can call Findlay police at 419-424-7150.

