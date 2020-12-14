Findlay Convenience Store Robbery Suspect Arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Findlay convenience store.

The police department says Conley W. White Jr., 48, of Findlay is in custody.

Hancock County jail records show he was arrested on Thursday and is being held on $30,000 bond.

He was arrested at a residence on U.S. 68 a little south of Findlay. (pictured below)

Som Carry Out, at 825 North Main Street, was robbed at gunpoint at around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect went to pay for a drink and asked for four packs of cigarettes.

The clerk asked if he needed anything else and that’s when he instructed the clerk to give him all the money in the cash register.

The clerk said, when she didn’t comply immediately, the suspect pulled a gun and began waving it.

The clerk gave the suspect the money and he fled southbound from the store.

The surveillance photo below of the suspect was posted inside the store just after the robbery.

Earlier that day, the Circle K on Crystal Avenue was robbed a few blocks away.