Findlay Day Of Prayer For America

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church has organized a Findlay Day of Prayer for Tuesday.

The church sent invites to area churches to join them at 10 a.m. Tuesday to pray for relief from the pandemic and strength for those who are ill or grieving, and for the government to heal.

“While there will be no gathering to pray together, we will be praying at the same time by just pausing in daily work or chores to spend some time with God asking for him to protect and heal our country.”

Churches are asked to have their bells ringing for a call to worship from 9:50 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Paul’s Church provided the following prayer in their e-mail to area churches.

Dear Lord,

We take this moment to join in prayer with the rest of our church family. We ask you to pour your spirit upon us, opening our eyes, ears, and hearts to your guidance as we live through this time of stress.

We pray for mercy during this pandemic. Be with those who are ill and those who care for them. Please rid us of this virus that has caused great suffering and grief. Touch the ill with your healing hand. Hold families who grieve in your arms.

Our nation is also in need of your healing care. We ask that you mend our divides and guide our leaders as they deal with strife and discontent. Bless our nation with peace, calm, and respect for others. Help us to become truly one nation under God.

Bless our struggles and bend our efforts to your leading, so that we may in turn lead others into a deeper relationship with you.

In your name, Jesus, we pray. Amen!