Findlay Dentist Office Taking Precautions As It Reopens

Governor DeWine’s plan to slowly get the state back to normal allows for dentist offices to reopen on Friday.

Downtown Findlay Dental will be reopening on Friday and office manager Kim Evans says patients will notice several changes.

“Patients will come in a side door and get their temperature taken and then will be taken straight back to the operatory instead of waiting in the waiting room.”

She’s asking patients to wear a face mask as they enter the business.

Patients will then leave out of a different door than they entered.

The day before the appointment the patient will get a call from the office asking several questions that have been recommended by the American Dental Association.

Kim says they’ve been working to get all the personal protective equipment they need for the staff, like face shields which she says have been hard to come by.

She says they’ve performed several emergency dental surgeries during the pandemic so they’ve already been functioning under these circumstances.

“Do we need to reopen, yes, because a lot of people need our help, so I don’t know if there is a good time, but I don’t know if three months from now would be a good time either.”

People can call Downtown Findlay Dental at 419-422-9034 to ask a question and schedule an appointment.