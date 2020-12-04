Findlay Distributes CARES Act Funding To Nonprofits

The City of Findlay says more than $436,000 in federal CARES Act funding that the city received has been awarded to 15 local nonprofit organizations.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is a more than $2 trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the nonprofits that received funding: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $112,833 and Habitat for Humanity $74,675.

See the full list and get more details in the following news release from the City of Findlay.

The City of Findlay is pleased to announce funds awarded from the Hancock County Resilience Program. A total of $436,823.77 was awarded to 15 local nonprofit organizations.

The money was distributed to the city from the federal CARES Act. A committee comprised of representatives from The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, city council, a township trustee, United Way of Hancock County as well as the mayor determined the awards following a thorough review and discussion. The following organizations were awarded funding:

Black Heritage Library $5,000

Black Swamp Area Council $39,437

Camp Fire Northwest Ohio $28,328.49

Cancer Patient Services $36,929.31

CASA $11,071.00

Children’s Museum $4,321.11

Christian Clearing House $43,182.55

Findlay Family YMCA $25,000

Habitat for Humanity $74,675.43

Hancock County Humane Society $13,810

Hope House $4,607.88

Marathon Center for Performing Arts $112,833.69

Northwest Ohio Railroad Association $12,724.55

Silver Blades $14,500

Youth for Christ $10,402.76

“The City of Findlay is pleased to partner with the representatives from the selection committee to award these deserving nonprofits with much needed funding,” said Mayor Christina Muryn. “As we navigate the effects of the pandemic, these organizations will play a critical role in caring for individuals and families. I am grateful to each selection committee representative for their time in making these awards happen.”

“I am pleased that the City was able to put this additional distribution of CARES Act funds to good use in supporting our local nonprofit organizations,” said Mayor Christina Muryn. “We were able to offer full funding to the majority of the requests we received. I will continue to advocate for local, state, and federal support of nonprofits, businesses, individuals and our community and hope to see the impact of that advocacy in the coming months.”

“This funding process is a great opportunity to help nonprofits in need,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation. “The pandemic has impacted nonprofits who have seen demand for service increase while fundraising has decreased. This will likely continue into 2021 and we hope this funding will help. We are grateful for all the nonprofits do to serve our community.”

Note: Many of the essential service nonprofits have received direct state or federal aid where various other 501(c)3s have not.