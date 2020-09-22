Findlay District Troopers Receive Criminal Patrol Award

Some local Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have been recognized for their efforts in getting drugs and weapons off the streets.

Details are in the following news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Three Findlay District troopers were honored with the Criminal Patrol Award at a ceremony held today at the Bowling Green Post.

Captain John C. Altman, Findlay District commander, presented the awards to troopers Garrett R. Lawson, Matthew R. Cook and Jeffrey J. Huffman.

The Criminal Patrol Award is presented to officers who initiate 12 or more felony cases during a calendar year for drugs, weapons and U.S. currency seizures related to criminal activity. A certificate and uniform ribbon was presented to each of them.

“This award is representative of their dedication and service to the citizens they have sworn to protect,” said Captain Altman. “Their ability to look beyond the plate during each and every traffic stop has a direct impact on the safety of our

community by removing illegal drugs and weapons from our roadways.”

Trooper Lawson has been assigned to the Findlay District Headquarters since 2018.

He is a member of the 154th Academy Class and earned his commission in 2013.

This is his sixth time earning this award.

Trooper Cook is assigned to the Findlay Post and this is his fifth time being recognized for this award. He is a member of the 155th Academy Class and earned his commission in 2014.

Trooper Huffman earned his commission in 2017 as a member of the 161st Academy Class and was assigned to the Bowling Green Post. This is his second time receiving this award.