Findlay District Troopers Removing Drugs, Weapons From Roads

The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has had a busy start to 2021 in removing drugs and weapons from roadways in northwest Ohio.

Lt. Scott Wyckhouse says a lot of the drugs they seize originate from Detroit — with a final destination of southern Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee or West Virginia — which makes Interstate 75 a highly traveled roadway for drug trafficking.

And he says they’re seizing a lot more weapons.

He says Troopers have made remarkable traffic stops that directly impact the safety of our communities.

Below is a snapshot of traffic stops with notable drug seizures since the beginning of the year.

– 153 pounds of marijuana seized with a street value of $382,500;

– Four pounds of hashish seized with a street value of $67,020;

– 374 grams of fentanyl seized with a street value of $31,790;

– 48 grams of crack cocaine seized with a street value of $2,544;

– 223 Oxycodone pills seized with a street value of $4,237;

– 1003 MDMA pills seized with a street value of $23,069;

– 75 grams of heroin with a street value of $9.900

Additionally, Findlay District troopers have made 311 misdemeanor drug arrests, seized 40 illegal firearms and recovered seven stolen vehicles.

The Highway Patrol reminds motorists to call #677 when they suspect illegal or drug activity.

The Findlay District of the Highway Patrol is comprised of the Findlay, Lima, Bowling Green, Van Wert, Toledo, Swanton and Defiance Posts of the Highway Patrol.