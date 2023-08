The Findlay Trojans lost their season opener on Friday night to defending state champions Central Catholic at Donnell Stadium.

Quarterback Ryan Montgomery ran a score in and Javonte Hill made a tremendous play for a TD, but the Trojans fell by a score of 47-14.

The Trojans are back in action on Friday, August 25th at Lima and that game can be heard on WFIN.

See some of the highlights from the season opener below.