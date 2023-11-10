Findlay Elementary School Holds Annual Veterans Tribute

The youngsters at Findlay’s Chamberlin Hill Elementary honored Veterans during their 26th Annual Veterans Day Program on Friday.

The Veterans were treated to a variety of performances from the students and lunch from Harlan’s BBQ.

The 5th graders performing the ‘Armed Forces Medley’ can be seen below.

There was also artwork in the hallways the students made honoring Veterans.

And in the afternoon, there was a parade outside the school for Veterans to drive through.

Findlay’s Veterans Day Parade is Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.