Findlay Elementary School Honored With State’s ‘Momentum Award’

(From Findlay City Schools)

Congratulations to Chamberlin Hill Elementary School, who has been honored with the Momentum Award by the state of Ohio for the remarkable progress and growth achieved during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Momentum Award recognizes buildings that exhibit exceptional improvement in academic achievement, while also demonstrating consistent growth.

A recognition like this is only possible because of the collective effort of students and staff.

We are so proud of Chamberlin Hill!