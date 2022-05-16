Findlay Elementary School Unveils Ecology Learning Garden

Findlay’s Bigelow Hill Elementary School has unveiled its new Ecology Garden.

The garden provides a hands-on outdoor learning experience to make science learning more exciting for the students.

Beth Ann Nissen, project-based learning coach for Findlay City Schools, says students were very engaged in the project from the very beginning.

The Ecology Garden includes, among other things, a pollinator garden for what plants are best for butterflies, a pumpkin patch, a compost area and a bird garden that includes bird houses the students made with the help of Millstream Career Center.

Nissen mentioned that it’s not just all about science though, as the garden also has an art component.

She thanks the many community partners and donors who helped the project become a reality, and a sign at the garden recognizes them as well.