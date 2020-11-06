Findlay Elementary Students To Honor Veterans

Some Findlay students will be showing their appreciation for Veterans by forming a patriotic parade route.

It will happen at Chamberlin Hill Elementary School on Tuesday, November 10th from 1:30 to 2:30.

Veterans will stay in their cars and drive through the parade route as students thank them for the service and sacrifice.

If the weather is bad, the event will be rescheduled to Thursday at the same time.

Veterans Day is on Wednesday.

Chamberlin Hill traditionally puts on a nice program for Veterans but that couldn’t happen this year due to the pandemic.

While there will be no Hancock County Veterans Day Parade this year, there will be a short service to honor Veterans at 2 o’clock Sunday at the Hancock County War Memorial.