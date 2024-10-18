Findlay Family YMCA’s Fall Fest A Big Hit

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

More than 1,000 community members helped the Findlay Family YMCA celebrate the season during the organization’s first Family Fall Fest held Thursday evening! In cooperation with several other nonprofit partners and businesses, children and their families enjoyed trick-or-treating, games, Legos, and other activities at the Downtown Branch and Child Development Center.

We offer a huge thank-you to the following for helping us make it all happen: Blanchard Valley Health Center Pediatrics, Hancock Hotel, Family Resource Center, Welcome to a New Life, Open Arms, Hancock Park District, UPS, Children’s Mentoring Connection, University of Findlay Mazza Museum, FOCUS Recovery and Wellness Community, SAFY of Findlay/Lima, YWCA, Findlay Police Department, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, Pull Up & Grill, and Community Markets.

Furry Tales Mobile Workshop, a Findlay-based “traveling stuffed animal experience” that offers kids the opportunity to create their own cuddly friend in a one-of-a-kind, interactive learning environment, was also popular at our fall fest and donated part of its proceeds to the Y’s Annual Campaign, which helps financially disadvantaged families afford Y memberships.