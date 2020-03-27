Findlay FD Delivers Gift Bags To Coloring Contest Winners

The Findlay Fire Department on Friday dropped off gift bags to the winners of its coloring contest, like 10-year-old Ava and her family on Hurd Avenue.

The fire department is staying connected to the community during the coronavirus pandemic through Community Connection Videos on their Facebook page.

The first video asked youngsters to color a picture and on Friday the four winners were notified and fire trucks came down their street to deliver their gift bags.

“This gives us an opportunity to reach out to families and kids that would normally come in and check out the fire trucks from time to time, and our guys really enjoy this just as much as the kids probably,” said Battalion Chief Matt Cooper.

Now the fire department is asking kids to send them a picture of them reading their favorite book, and more winners will be selected next week.