Findlay FD Introduces Community Connection Videos

The Findlay Fire Department is staying connected with the community during the coronavirus outbreak through social media.

They recently put their first Community Connection Video on their Facebook page featuring a coloring contest.

Chief Josh Eberle says a lot of households are using the contest as a fun family activity.

“We’ve received some real cool pictures of families sitting down at the table and doing this activity together, so that’s really cool, and the outcome we were hoping to see.”

The chief says a lot of the youngsters are also dressing up as little firefighters as they color the picture.

You still have time to enter the contest, and the chief says they’ll be putting up their second Community Connection Video soon.