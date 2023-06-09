Findlay Fire Crews Respond To Fire At Hamlet Protein

The Findlay Fire Department was battling a fire at Hamlet Protein on Friday.

The fire department got the call of the fire around 4:49 p.m. and responded to the business on Hamlet Drive, on the northeast side of town.

Crews discovered that the fire was in the venting system and went to work getting water on it.

A deck gun was used to put water on the fire and firefighters on the ground also put water on the venting system.

Crews got some of the fire knocked down and were investigating how further the fire had spread through the ventilation system.

The fire department said crews would be on scene for a while looking for new flames and putting water on hot spots.

No word on the cause of the fire. Nobody was injured.